Florida Company Acquires Beloved 145-Year-Old Central New York Business

A renowned food manufacturer from Syracuse, delighting customers for more than a century, now finds itself under the ownership of a company headquartered over 1,000 miles away from Central New York.

HOFMANN SAUSAGE CO.

On Tuesday, February 13, the Miami Beef Co. announced its acquisition of the longtime Syracuse-based company Hofmann Sausage Co, the makers of summer barbecue favorites Snappy Grillers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Regarding the deal, Robert Young, CEO of Miami Beef, said:

We are thrilled to welcome Hofmann Sausage to the Miami Beef family. Hofmann has a meaningful heritage and deep connection to its loyal customers, employees, and community, which we plan to continue serving through investment in its facilities in Syracuse.

By the sounds of it, the manufacturing facility will not be moving from the Syracuse area. Employees will merely have a different name on their checks.

HISTORY OF HOFMANN SAUSAGE CO.

Established in 1879 by German immigrant Frank Hofmann, Hofmann Sausage Co. boasts a deep-rooted legacy in Syracuse, New York. For generations, they've produced premium hot dogs and a variety of other sausage offerings, with their beloved Snappy Grillers standing out as a favorite amongst Central New Yorkers.

Meanwhile, the family-owned Miami Beef Co. established its operations in 1978 and supplies retailers a wide range of fresh and frozen meat products nationwide.

Learn more about Hofmann's new owners, Miami Beef, on their official website.

