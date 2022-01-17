Herkimer Originals Upset ABA Top-20 Team, Garden State

The Herkimer Originals upset a Top-20 ABA national team on Saturday at Herkimer College.

Herkimer took the #13 Garden State Warriors to overtime on Saturday afternoon and pulled off the win in a nail-biter, 109-107. It was Herkimer's best win of the season so far, improving their record to 7-3 in league play, 8-3 after a win on Sunday over New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of William Straite for TSM

5 OG players would score in double digit fashion, with Joe Sullivan and David Golembioski leading the way with 27-points each. Jvon Evans scored 22 points, Ryan Schmadel had 19, and Matthew Baldwin score 11 points.

Photo courtesy of William Straite for TSM

The Herkimer Originals are a minor league basketball team playing in the Northeast division of the ABA (American Basketball Association). After this weekend's games, Herkimer is now ranked 17th in the ABA Top 25. Garden State fell to #22.

1. Chula Vista Suns 12-0

2. Steel City Yellow Jackets 11-0

3. Palm Beach Stampede 9-0

4. Chicago Fury 10-1

5. Team Trouble 10-1

6. Baldwin County Hoopers 10-1

7. Texas Seraphin 10-1

8. Las Vegas Royals 9-1

9. Mobile Jesters 8-1

10. Tampa Bay Fury 8-1

11. Georgia Soul 8-1

12. New Mexico Bull Snakes 8-1

13. North Alabama War Dawgs 10-2

14. Ohio Bruins 9-2

15. Binghamton Bulldogs 11-3

16. Wyoming Valley Clutch 8-2

17. Herkimer Originals 8-3

18. Burning River Buckets 8-3

19. Delco Desperados 8-3

20. Chicago Knights 8-3

21. Columbus Blackhawks 8-3

22. T Indiana Lyons 9-4/Garden State

Warriors 7-2

23. T-Camden Monarchs 7-2 Music City Jazz 7-1

24. -Charlottesville Gladiators 7-3

Providence Pirates 7-2

25. Clarksville Phoenix 7-2

