See Amazing Action Photos of the Herkimer Original’s Basketball Team Getting National Attention

Few first year franchises in the sports world are successful in their inaugural season. The Herkimer Originals are proving to be the exception to that thought in their first season in the American Basketball Association. They have been ranked near the top in their Northeast Division and even seen some national recognition.

The Originals' team is comprised of mainly Central New York residents who played college ball at nearby schools. William Straite, our wildlife photographer has been faithfully following the team and not just through his camera lens. Although he shares amazing photos from their game with the Garden State Warriors below.

They are currently blowing everyone's mind as they are ranked number 3 out of like 25 in the North East Division and they are number 13 out of close to 100 teams nationally. For a brand new first season Ball Team, that's pretty damn amazing.

Those stats were previous to their game with Warriors in Hoboken, NJ. The Originals more than held their own with a much more experienced team, but eventually fell 115-105 in a game that was much closer than the final score.

It promised to be a battle to the end and sure enough the Court quickly morphed into a battlefield. From the opening jump, the score bounced back and forth with the Ogs, leading 56 – 52 at the half.

The two teams rematch January 15 at Herkimer Community College. The Originals host the Binghamton Bulldogs at 5 this Sunday afternoon December 12 at HCCC. General admission tickets are $9, youth 18 and under $5. Get tickets and more information at Herkimer Originals.com

Herkimer Originals vs Garden State Warriors Pics from Herkimer Originals ABA games against Garden State Warriors

Herkimer Originals Minor League Basketball Team Herkimer Originals are members of the American Basketball Association