The Herkimer Originals are opening their season inside the Utica Notre Dame gymnasium on Saturday night and it's Healthcare Appreciation night. Healthcare workers with a valid identification get in free to the game that starts at 7 PM.

The Herkimer OG's, who are coming off a 100-97 victory over Springfield in Massachusetts on Saturday, will host the Bridgeport Kings.

"Come out to the Herkimer Originals game on Saturday, November 12th as we take on Bridgeport at Utica Notre Dame. Help us recognize our doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers for Healthcare Heroes Appreciation. All doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers will receive FREE tickets to the game with a valid ID!"

“Healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Herkimer Originals owner Scott Flansburg. “We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion.”

The Herkimer Originals are a minor league basketball team playing in the Northeast division of the ABA (American Basketball Association). Herkimer's inaugural season was highlighted by the young team battling into the nation's Top 25. The team was created by Flansburg as part of his efforts to prove that some of the rules that ultimately led to the game of basketball, were created in Herkimer.

The Basketball Hall of Fame has ignored the Herkimer portion of the game's history, and chose to adopt the story that James Naismith invented the game on his own in Springfield, MA, in 1891. A book about Herkimer's role in the creation of the game was written by the Fosty brothers which offered proof that the game was being played a year before that in the Mohawk Valley.

Scott Flasnburg is best known for his work in the world of mathematics as The Human Calculator.

