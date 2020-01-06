Here’s the Only Star Wars-Inspired Drink You’ll Ever Need

Someone created a recipe for a Starbucks drink inspired by Chewbacca and we're freaking out. A writer for TotallytheBomb.com created the drink that's perfect for any major Star Wars fan, but it's nothing you'll find on a Starbucks menu.

If you plan on ordering this drink, bring this recipe with you. Tell your barista you'd like a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with a caramel drizzle, whipped cream and extra cookie crumbles on top. Don't forget to say please and be nice to your barista!

The cookie crumble base is meant to resemble Chewie's fur, and the caramel drizzle acts as the drink's "belt."

"Inspired by Chewbacca or Chewy from Star Wars, this frappuccino will take your tastebuds on a wild ride like you are driving in hyperdrive next to Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon," the creator wrote on TotallytheBomb.com. "Yup that good."