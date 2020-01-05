Meet CNY’s Newest Junior Deputy and Hometown Hero, Olivia Vitale

Olivia Vitale took one step closer to her dream job on Friday when she became an Honorary Junior Deputy with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Litale wants to be a police officer when she grows up, and her commitment to her community has showed just why she'd be perfect for the job. According to posts from the Sheriff's Office, she was active in helping those in need this holiday season and has donated a number of items to the Office's K-9 program, including a dog bed, treats and toys with money she saved up.

Vitale has also been working closely with K-9 Aron and his partner Sergeant Matt Sloan, even making a visit to the Cato School District.

The Sheriff's Office honored Vitale Friday and shared the news on Facebook with this statement:

"Olivia's actions live up to our mission to secure and maintain a safe community and enhance the quality of life of others," the statement noted. "For those reasons we are proud to recognize her commitment to the residents of Cayuga County and to our Sheriff's Office."