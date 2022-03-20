Here’s How to Watch New Hartford Boys Basketball Team Play for State Title

The New Hartford Spartans Boys Basketball team will play for the New York State Class A Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The Spartans will face Section VIII's Manhasset, which defeated Poughkeepsie in the semi-final round on Saturday.

New Hartford faced Amherst from the Buffalo area in Section VI Saturday morning. The game would be tight all game long with both teams getting off to a sluggish start. New

NEW HARTFORD 52 AMHERST 50

Hartford had a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, the Spartans jumped out to an 8-point lead, their biggest of the game, but Amherst came charging back to tie the game with seconds left in the quarter. That's when New Hartford's Andrew Durr sank a shot from 3-point distance which would give the Spartans a 24-21 lead going into halftime.

The 3rd quarter was still close, but Amherst's best as they took a lead, but New Hartford came back with buckets from Will Trela, Zach Philipkoski and Durr to retake a 35-32 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the 4th quarter, Philipkoski took matters into his own hands, scoring 14 of his 28-points of the game in the final period. Philipkoski sunk 2 free throws from the line at the end of the game to seal the deal, as New Hartford defeated Amherst 50-52 to advance to the finals. Sunday's championship game is New Hartford's first-ever trip to the state final game.

The New Hartford (24-2) Manhasset (25-1) championship game will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. online on the NFHS Network.

The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, celebrating the accomplishments of students-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country.

All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Mobile Apps for iOS and Android and our TV Apps for ROKU, Amazon Fire, Google TV and Apple TV. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

There may be a fee to view the game.

