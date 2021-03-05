Here’s How To Donate To The WIBX Heart Radiothon

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of The WIBX Slocum-Dickson Heart Radiothon to raise money for the American Heart Association. Donating to the cause may look a little different this year, but the need remains the same.

Traditionally, this Radiothon would take place in the busy, bustling Clark Athletic Center at Utica College as people set-up for and eventually attend the Heart Health Expo, ahead of America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk. This event last year was one of the final public events to be held before COVID-19 changed our way of life.

Ralph Allinger - Photo Courtesy of American Heart Association

This annual event is so special to this radio station due to the fact its inception was prompted by the sudden and tragic death of WIBX radio personality Ralph Allinger. A number of individuals in a running group ran financial donations from Barneveld to the home of WIBX at the time in honor of Allinger and the Heart Run & Walk and Radiothon were born. We remember Ralph and all those impacted by Heart Disease and Stroke today.

This 50th year is so special and WIBX wants to thank the public for 49 years of support, but we need to step up in a big way. The need for heart & stroke research hasn't slowed down as the spread of COVID-19 cases sped up. Donations are needed now more than ever, especially after a year of financial struggle for several non-profits. Any contribution you can make would be greatly appreciated.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today you can call in or text in your pledges. The main local number to call to donate has always been 315-624-9429, but there is a new number you need to call. Donate anytime by calling 1-866-716-9429 or you can pledge by texting WIBX to 41444. If you've lost someone or know someone who has been impacted by heart attack or stroke, you can donate in their name. What a great way to remember someone, by donating to research that could help save others. Again, any donation is appreciated and welcome.