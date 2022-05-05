America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is almost here.

After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.

American Heart Association American Heart Association loading...

The Health Expo will take place at Accelerate from 8:00AM to noon

The 5K run will begin at 8:00.

Opening ceremonies for the 3-mile Heart Walk start at 9:00 and participants are invited to walk any time between 9:00 and 11:00.

Between 6:45 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 7, the following roads will be closed:

Judd Rd from Westmoreland to Halsey

Halsey Rd from Gibson to Judd

And Gibson Rd from Halsey to Westmoreland

Parking will be at MetLife on Airport Road in Oriskany. Birnie Buses will shuttle people between MetLife and Accelerate from 7:00AM. until 1:00PM.

This year's Red Cap Ambassadors are: John Nogas, who survived a heart attack in 2019

Ryan Leogrande, who, after watching himself flatline in the hospital, made lifestyle changes and lost 100 pounds

Tara Davis, who has Down’s Syndrome and had open-heart surgery when she was an infant and is now 36. The 51st annual WIBX/Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon will take place on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. The Radiothon will he held on Friday, from 6:00 to 6:00 and Saturday, from 7:00 to 1:00. The numbers to call to make a pledge are (315) 624-WIBX or (866) 716-WIBX. The Heart Run-Walk weekend goal is $750,000. For more information on the Heart Run and Walk, visit UticaHeartRunWalk.org.

10 Places For A Relaxing Weekend Getaway In New York

These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com , the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.