Slocum Dickson Medical Group Releases New Hours Of Operation

It was back in early April Slocum-Dickson Medical Group reduced their hours of operation due to COVID-19.

Effective today, Slocum Dickson will return to a more normal schedule depending on the department.

Hours for Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Radiology Services will continue to be limited, open Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:00pm and Weekends from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Slocum-Dickson’s Rehabilitation Department will resume services with hours of operation from 7:30am to 5:00pm on weekdays.

In a statement released by Slocum Dickson officials say,

The Group will continue to follow rigorous safety measures for employees and patients. All employees, patients and companions will be screened at each entrance, they will continue to require everyone within the building to wear a facemask or covering, and they will promote social distancing within the waiting and reception areas. Patients will be instructed to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible and adhere to signage indicating appropriate social distancing. Patients are asked to refrain from bringing friends and family members to their appointment and limit companions to one, if necessary.

For appointments not requiring an in-person visit, Telemedicine services continue to be available.

Officials say "As always, Slocum-Dickson remains dedicated to our patients and continues to provide quality patient care in the safest way possible during the Coronavirus pandemic."