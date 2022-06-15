It’s Slime Time For Madison Teachers And All For A Good Cause

The superintendent, the principal and two physical education teachers at Madison Central School got “slimed” on Tuesday, but it was all for a good cause.

Students at Madison Central were the top fundraisers for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge, raising over $11,000.

During the Kids Heart challenge, students raise money for the American Heart Association while also learning how to take care of themselves and each other over the course of a one month period.

Participating in the challenge has become a tradition, with 2022 marking Madison’s thirteenth time participating.

The Heart Challenge effort at Madison Central is led by physical education teachers Payge Miller and Seth Howard.

Students raised money from February 28tuntil March 25, looking to meet a school-wide fundraising goal of $6,000. The students met and exceeded the challenge, raising a new school record total of $11,369.70.

The third grade led the way among all grade levels with $2,676, while Mr. Matteson’s class was the top classroom.

As a reward for a job well done, four members of the MCS staff agreed get buckets and cups of green slime poured over them by the top student fundraisers:

Superintendent of Schools - Jason Mitchell

Elementary Principal - LeeAnn Cucci

Physical Education Teacher - Payge Miller

Physical Education Teacher - Seth Howard

Congratulations to the students at Madison Central School for their fundraising efforts and to the school staff members for being such good sports.

The Kids Heart Challenge teaches students about heart health at a young age and helps the American Heart Association fund research and programs.

For information about bringing the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge to your school, contact Laurie.Schmidt@heart.org.

