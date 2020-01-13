CNY Workplaces to ‘Go Red’ for Women’s Heart Health in February

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Each February, the American Heart Association invites you to 'Go Red' to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.
Businesses across Central New York are invited to "Glow Red' by encouraging employees to wear red, and by lighting up red - using red lights (flood lights, Christmas lights, or red light bulbs) on February 7th.
The goal of the "Go Red for Women" campaign is "to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally."
Since over 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, advocacy and education are important components of saving the lives of women. For more information about heart disease in women, and steps you can take to decrease your risk, go to GoRedforWomen.org
If your workplace is interested in participating in 'Go Red' by lighting up red or having employees wear red, contact Brianna at 315-768-9500 at Townsquare Media.
Thank you to the Central New York businesses that have already agreed to Go Red:
A&P Master Images
Adirondack Bank Building
Adirondack Bank Center
Ambrose Electric
Automation Experts Inc.
Big Apple Music
CE Swish Maintenance
ConMed Company
Tom Cavallo's Restaurant
Babe's at Harbor Point
Broadway Theatre League of Utica
Darman Manufacturing
Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Utica
Downtown Pedestrian Bridge/DOT
Easy Auto Glass
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Events @ 171 Genesee
Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Source Federal Credit Union
Fred F. Collis & Sons
GPO Federal Credit Union
Holland Farms
The House of the Good Shepherd
Metal Solutions Inc.
Meyda Custom Lighting
Mohawk Valley Health Systems
Mohawk Valley Practitioners
Mountainside Medical
Mozdzen Auto Inc.
Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute
New York Sash
Observer-Dispatch
OMNI Surgical Center
One Genny
Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Oneida County Office Building
Paradigm Consulting, Inc.
Polish Community Club Utica
Rosa's Trattoria Italian Deli and Bakery
Saranac/F.X. Matt Brewing
Schultz Auto Works
72 Tavern & Grill
Standard Insulating
The Stanley Performing Arts Center
Steet Ponte Chevy
Steet Ponte Ford Lincoln
Steet Ponte Mazda
Steet Ponte VW
Steet Toyota Yorkville
Townsquare Media
United Auto Sales
Utica City Football Club (UCFC)
Utica Coffee Roasting Company
Utica College
Utica Comets
Utica National Insurance
Utica Tower
Utica Zoo
Yahnundasis Golf Club
