Here’s A First Look At New York’s Legoland

I'm a big kid at heart....and being a big kid means I love Legos. One of my favorite things as a dad was getting down on the floor and playing with Legos with them. When they were younger we even went to Legoland in California. That's why I can't wait for the new Legoland to open in Goshen, NY. Legoland is supposed to open July 4th.

Channel 6, www.cbs6albany.com got a behind the scenes look at the new park and lets just say that it's doesn't disappoint this Lego lover.

Tickets and hotel options are available online. For more information visit: https://www.legoland.com/new-york/