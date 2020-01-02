Baseball Legend Don Larsen Has Died

The only pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw a perfect game in a World Series died on New Year's Day.

Don Larsen passed away Wednesday at the age of 90. He was perfect in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series as he helped the New York Yankees to an eventual championship - they would go on to win the series four games to three. At the time, it was only the sixth perfect game ever recorded and to date it's the only one to have come in the postseason, let alone a World Series.

While the accomplishment solidifies him an eternal spot in Yankee lore, Larsen spend just five of his 14 MLB season with the Yanks. In fact, he debuted in 1953 with the St Louis Browns (a team that became the Baltimore Orioles soon after).

Larsen retired with the Chicago Cubs in 1967, finishing with a career record of 81-91.