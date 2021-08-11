Here comes the heat. Scorching temperatures have Central New York under a Heat Advisory for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12.

The heat index will be in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon and upper 90s to lower 100s Thursday afternoon in the following counties - Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

The hot weather may also bring some severe storms to the area. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. The National Weather Service says a few of the storms could become severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and isolated hail.

The heat and humidity will continue through Friday, along with scattered strong afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Where repeating batches of thunderstorms occur, isolated flash flooding will also be possible.

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise should be done between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.



Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss.



Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods



Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine



If possible, stay out of the sun and in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning



If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body



Do not leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes



Check on your neighbors during a heatwave, especially if they are elderly, have young children, or have special needs



Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

A break from the heat arrives Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s.

