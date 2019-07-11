Nine months after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Herb Philipson's is up for sale in an auction.

The Rome Sentinel reports the sporting goods retailer made an emergency motion in court on July 2nd for the sale and auction of "substantially all the debtor's assets."

Owner Guy Viti told the Sentinel he expects the company to sell and that the process should wrap up by August.

He say they're trying to restructure the company to remain open in the area.

Viti says if the company doesn't sell at auction, he'll continue with Chapter 11 restructuring.

Philipson's has stores in six locations -- Oneida, Herkimer, New Hartford, Liverpool, Watertown and Rome.