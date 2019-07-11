UPDATE: Scott Vineall of Oneida has been found safe. His family thanks everyone for their support and prayers over the past few days.

A central New York family is desperate to find a missing Oneida man.

Wendy Wilson is turning to social media to help find her brother Scott Vineall. She says he was last known seen at her house in Sherrill Tuesday, July 9th. "He did not return home in Oneida and it's unlike him to not tell us if he wasn't going home."

Scott drives a dark green Ford truck with 'Christ saves and John 3:16' on the back.

Photo provided by Wendy Vinealle

If you've seen Scott or his truck, you're asked to call Wendy at 315 345 7005. "I may be overreacting but our family is concerned." If Scott isn't found soon, the family plans to file an official missing person's report with police.