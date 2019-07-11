Eagles, Elton John, Metallica Lead Forbes’ Top Rock Earners

Forbes’ annual list of the 100 highest-earning celebrities included nine rock acts for the 2018-19 period, with Eagles, Elton John and Metallica leading the pack.

The artists’ takings ranged from $100 million (Eagles) down to $39 million (Dave Matthews Band) with Guns N’ Roses making a return with $44 million earned from their partial reunion activities. You can see the rock list below.

“The price of admission to our list has never been higher,” Forbes noted, setting the figure at $37.5 million, which is 7 percent higher than the previous chart, and adding that “the world’s 100 highest-paid superstars clocked $6.3 billion in pretax earnings over the past 12 months.”

The report credited Eagles with making more than $3.5 million at each stop on their current tour – their first since the death of Glenn Frey. Metallica, Forbes said, had grossed more than $250 million during their three-year WorldWired tour, while GNR had taken more than $4 million with each show and managed to “stayed in eight-figure territory without any major endorsements.”

Pop musician Taylor Swift returned to the top spot in the Top 100 list, having made $185 million during the accounting period. Fellow pop artists Kanye West ($150 million) and Ed Sheeran ($110 million) followed in the musicians-only list before the Eagles’ appearance.

'Forbes’ Highest-Paid Rock Artists 2018-19

8. Eagles – $100m

19. Elton John – $84m

30. Metallica – $68.5m

53. Billy Joel – $53m

59. Fleetwood Mac – $49m

62. Paul McCartney – $48m

71. Guns N’ Roses – $44m

83. Rolling Stones – $41m

92. Dave Matthews Band – $39m