Thunderstorms with Potential Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rain in Central New York
After a string of beautiful, sunny, dry weather in central New York, rain is on the way, potentially lots of rain.
Severe showers and thunderstorms in central New York this afternoon (7/11) and tonight could bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a chance for localized flash flooding.
Up to a half inch of rain is possible today and another quarter inch tonight.