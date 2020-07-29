Help Find Lost Syracuse Dog Spotted Numerous Times in Utica

A Black Lab-Pit Bull mix named Jackson has been missing from his Syracuse home, but seems to have found a home-away-from-home in Utica.

Jackson, who's black and a bit shaggy and has a white spot on his chest, has been spotted numerous times in and around the Valley View Golf Course and the Switchback Trails in Utica.

According to its owner Kenzie Lynn, he will respond to his name, but he's probably a little scared and skittish right now. He likes to go for "a ride," so that phrase might be used to entice him to approach you closer.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or any sightings, you can go to a helpful Facebook page called Lost & Found Pets of CNY.