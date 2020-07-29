Alleged Drunk Driver of Amish Buggy Crashes in New York State

Some people may still think you can only be charged with drunk driving if you're behind the wheel of a motor vehicle or boat. A horse-drawn carriage might not be the first thing you think of when you hear about a case like this, but that's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to police.

The Daily News says the crash happened near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when the 18 year-old Amish driver lost control, causing the carriage's occupants to be thrown on to the street. Chautauqua Today reports that the entire buggy ended tipping over, causing injuries to the horse.

Police say the young man behind the horse was going too fast, and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Daily news says the driver is from the small town of Panama, New York. Panama is located in Chautauqua County, and has a population of around 450 people, according to Wikipedia,.WGRZ says that a number of Amish groups live in the county.

Police say the driver was charged with torturing an animal and four counts of reckless endangerment as well as endangering the welfare of a child. At least no one in his family will ever have to see his mugshot or read this article.