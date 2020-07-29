Destiny USA of Syracuse and Sangertown Square Mall of New Hartford will be returning to normal hours of operation.

Beginning Monday, August 3rd 2020, both Sangertown Square Mall and Destiny Mall in Syracuse will return to normal hours of operation. The new operating hours will be Monday – Saturday 10am – 9pm and Sunday 11am -6pm.

Please note that some venues may have different operating hours; it is recommended that you check with individual venues for specific hours."

Both malls will continue to enforce safety and sanitizing policies and procedures along with the “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” that everyone must follow prior to entering the property. The malls said it is actively reminding its employees, tenants and guests to wear masks, practice social distancing and handwashing, and to stay home when sick.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Both Stores Recommend Following CDC-recommended Guidelines For Shopping

Simple personal hygiene is essential to minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Sangertrown Square, and Destiny USA are both actively reminding and encouraging its employees, tenants and guests to follow CDC preventative measures as part of daily routines:

1) Wash your hands

2) Wear a mask

3) Keep practicing social distancing

4) Stay home if you’re sick

The CDC Still Recommends...

The CDC still recommends for you to order online or use curbside pickup