Drought Watch Issued For Oneida and Herkimer Counties

The Mohawk Valley, including Oneida and Herkimer counties, is included in the drought watch issued for several New York regions.

Credit: DEC

Although not severe, a drought watch is declared when a drought is developing. Public water suppliers begin to conserve water and urge customers to reduce water use, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

"I am encouraging all New Yorkers under local water restrictions to pitch in and take steps to conserve water whenever possible until the advisory is lifted to help prevent a more severe shortage,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

What Can You Do To Conserve Water?

According to the DEC, there's several everyday things you can do to conserve water. The average person uses 50 gallons of water a day.

Turn off the faucet while shaving, washing up, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

Fix dripping and leaking faucets and toilets.

Don't run the tap to make water cold or hot. Instead, keep a pitcher of water in your refrigerator.

Put a plastic jug filled with water in the tank of conventional toilets.

Throw used facial tissues into the waste basket instead of using the toilet as a waste basket.

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

Install water-saving plumbing fixtures.

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub only part way.

Raise your lawn mower cutting height. Longer grass needs less water.

Use a pool cover. This will decrease the evaporation process.

Use mulch around shrubs and garden plants to save soil moisture.

Wash cars less frequently.

Sweep sidewalks and steps rather than hosing them.

Other regions in the drought watch include the Great Lakes, Upper Hudson, and the Adirondack region.