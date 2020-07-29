Upstate NY Restaurant Invites Governor Cuomo for Chicken Wings

This would be the perfect time for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to curry favor with bar owners in the Empire State.

First, July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day, established in 1977 by Stan Makowski, who at that time was the mayor of Buffalo. It's significant there, because the modern buffalo wing was allegedly invented at The Anchor Bar in Buffalo in 1964. So, this week has historical significance.

Second, our governor had recently suggested that chicken wings do not provide enough substance to really qualify as a substantive "meal." Even though he later corrected himself, Cuomo rankled bar owners recently due to his special restrictions on serving alcohol to customers without food to go along with it.

In response, a popular Western New York restaurant named Duff's Famous Wings of Orchard Park, located near the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play their NFL games, has extended an invitation to the governor to pay a visit and enjoy a real chicken wing "meal."

Here's the video posted on the Duff's Facebook page, in which they invited the governor and his coronavirus task force to come chow down:

In case you visit the Buffalo area and want to drop by, Duff's is located at 3090 Orchard Park Road, Buffalo, NY, 14224. Their phone number is 716-674-7212. And their website is duffswings.com.

Maybe if Cuomo doesn't have time to get out to Buffalo, he could just swing by one of our great wing establishments in the Utica-Rome area.