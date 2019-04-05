Heart 's Ann Wilson has sold her longtime Seattle home for $4.3 million. That's a big bump up from the $460,000 she originally paid for the house back in 1980, according to the Los Angeles Times .



The official real-estate listing states that the home was built as the Boulevard Inn in 1912 and "was once the entertainment center for Seattle’s 'social elite.' The owners envisioned the Boulevard as more than just an Inn; their desire was for a quietly elegant atmosphere where their clientele could dine in intimacy and dance in the ballroom and lighted terraces."

It was converted to a single-family residence in the '30s by Seattle architect Elizabeth Ayer. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house covers more than 6,500 square feet and sits on three-quarters of an acre on a private lane obscured by "lush landscaping and mature trees."

Nancy Klinck of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent for the sale. "Stately and elegant, the home is steeped in luxurious details," declares the house sale's website. "The original old-growth plank fir and oak hardwood floors grace the home, original cabinetry has been refurbished and maintained – a testament to the 106-year-old craftsmanship."

You can see photos of the house below.

Wilson will be making her home on the road much of this summer, as she reunites with her sister Nancy for Heart's first tour in three years. The Love Alive run , featuring support from Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow, kicks off July 9 in St. Louis. You can get complete show and ticket information at their official website .