It was a successful opening night for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as they defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-2 in Manchester on Thursday night. Barrett Barnes and Jason Krizan each drove in a pair of runs to help the Rumble Ponies get the win. It was the first of a four-game series in New Hampshire and one of seven straight road games to open the season for Binghamton.

Coming up tonight (Friday) Chris Mazza makes the start for the Rumble Ponies. Although it is hist first Binghamton start he has seen action in 44 previous Double- A games. He spent last season with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.

Kevin Boles is the new Rumble Ponies manager. He has seen Eastern League ball parks before as he served as the skipper of the Portland Sea Dogs from 2011 - 2013. He spent the past five seasons managing the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. Both Portland and Pawtucket are affiliates of the Boston Red Sox.

Tonight's game begins at 6:35. Pregame coverage begins with Tim Heiman at 6:20 P.M. on News Radio 1290 WNBF.