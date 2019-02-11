Heart Reunite for Huge Summer Tour With Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow

Heart are getting back together after three years apart for a massive 2019 tour that will also feature Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow .

Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday; a complete list of dates, cities and venues for the Love Alive tour is below.

The 39-city jaunt – named after the second track from Heart's 1977 album Little Queen – begins on July 9 in St. Louis, with stops in Chicago, Houston and Atlanta before wrapping up on Sept. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Brandi Carlile will also join Heart on select dates; Elle King or Lucie Silvas will open the shows.

"I think the tour will spark some positive new energy as we rediscover some of our iconic songs and also some fan favorites," Nancy Wilson said in a news release. "Calling the tour 'Love Alive' was something [band co-leader] Ann [Wilson] and I felt instantly good about. We have always had many love-themed mottos along the way like 'Love Rules,' 'Love Wins,' 'Love is It' – and, of course, it's a very cool song as well."

Heart have been on hiatus since 2016, when a family dispute split the two sisters. Both turned to solo projects, before Ann expressed a desire to get back together last September . A month later, Nancy revealed that a " big" reunion offer had been made. By December, they were announcing a new live album .

"Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years," Ann said. "We've both lived and loved. We have breathed and traveled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen."

Heart 'Love Alive' 2019 Tour

7/9 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

7/11 – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

7/14 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage +#

7/16 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell +#

7/17 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center +#

7/20 – Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre +#

7/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center +&

7/23 – Bangor, ME, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion +#

7/24 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +#

7/26 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater ^#

7/27 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Theater #

7/29 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +#

7/30 – Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +#

8/1 – Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion ^#

8/2 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion ^#

8/4 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Theater ^#

8/5 – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Pavilion ^#

8/7 – Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^#

8/8 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater ^#

8/10 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^#

8/11 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^#

8/13 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion ^#

8/14 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion ^#

8/16 – West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheater #

8/17 – Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

8/19 – Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %#

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %#

8/22 – Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^#

8/23 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion #

8/25 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater ^#

8/27 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

8/28 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion ^#

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater

8/31 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center ^#

9/3 – Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^#

9/4 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome ^#

9/6 – Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion ^#

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

9/9 – Hollywood, CA, Hollywood Bowl ^#

+with Sheryl Crow

^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

&Lucie Silvas opening

#Elle King opening

%with Brandi Carlile