Have You Seen the New Chicken Wing Mural in Buffalo?

OF COURSE Buffalo would have a chicken wing mural.

If you've been to Western New York or have even met someone from the region, then you know firsthand how serious they are about their wings. And if it was even possible, Buffalonians just took their love for the New York food staple to the next level with the city's latest mural.

Earlier this year, Pearl Street Grill and Brewery in downtown Buffalo unveiled its chicken wing mural, which features four wings dripping in sauce with a halo of blue cheese.

If this isn't the most Buffalo thing you've ever seen, you're lying.

So far, it seems to be a hit in the City of Good Neighbors. Even the pups approve!

Pearl Street Grill and Brewery serves up a variety of food, naturally including chicken wings. It also offers a wide selection of year-round brews and seasonal selections. Currently, Pearl Street's seasonal beers include its Oktoberfest and a Gingerbread Cookie Brown Ale.

If you plan on making a stop by Pearl Street's wing mural during your next trip to Buffalo, make sure to add this other piece of food art to your itinerary... because what else goes better with wings than a fresh slice of Buffalo pizza?