Gas Prices To Remain Low, Here’s Some NY Road Trips to Take

Many different things have changed because of coronavirus. Restrictions are currently in place leading many to operate their businesses differently, changing the way they serve their customers.

We saw a drop in the prices of gas since the beginning of the pandemic, and it looks like this summer - the prices will remain low according to AAA.

The national average price is $2.13/gallon. That's three cents higher than a week ago. Last year at this time the price was $2.66/gallon. The New York State average is $2.23/gallon. In Syracuse, gas is $2.25/gallon.

Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.

While gas prices are steady, now is a good time to take a road trip with the family. Not sure where to go? Our friends at I Love New York give some pretty good suggestions.

Great NY State Roadtrips

Albany to the Adirondacks - "Start 10 miles southeast of Albany on US Route 4 where this scenic route through the Adirondacks offers jaw-droppingly gorgeous views of the Hudson River, Champlain Canal, Lake George, and finally, Lake Champlain. Without stops, the approximate driving time is just under four hours."

The Fingerlakes - "Start off in Binghamton, where you can visit our I LOVE NEW YORK Bracket winner, the Animal Adventure Park, play mini-golf, go antiquing, and more before taking the 96/96B one hour to Ithaca to spend the night. Though the total drive is only about two hours, we suggest splitting this trip into two days so you can wander the town of Ithaca before hitting the great outdoors on day two. For the second leg of the trip, your drive along 89 is the officially designated Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, an unforgettable picture-perfect tour around the longest, widest “finger” of the Finger Lakes, the aforementioned Cayuga Lake."

Mountain Vistas in the Hudson Valley - "This two-hour drive winds through the Hudson Valley, hitting a number of stops where you can discover classic New York experiences while enjoying views of mountains, farmland, and lakes along the way. You’ll take the lovely Route 9D from Beacon and continue until it turns into Route 9, landing you at Poughkeepsie. From there, cross the Hudson River and continue on about 20 minutes on the 9W then the 299 to reach New Paltz."

Seeking Out Stunning Scenery in the Catskills - "The Catskills Scenic Route 30 is a great way to take in the beauty of the natural scenery of the region. Start in East Branch, where the East Branch Delaware River offers prime spots for fly-fishing brown trout. Shortly after you’ll reach the 16-mile-long Pepacton Reservoir at the southern edge of Catskill Park where you can use your own kayaks or canoes in the water, or rent from Al’s Sports Store. If you’re traveling with first-time kayakers, stop at Susan's Pleasant Pheasant Farm where you can learn the ropes on the small but picturesque Lake Wawaka in Halcottsville."