How to Take a Fairytale Road Trip Real Close to Central New York

The folks at Only in Your State claim there are magical places that make up what they call the Empire State’s Fairytale Road Trip--one that the younger kids (and kids at heart) will especially love.

And the really cool thing is that each point on the road trip is real close to Central New York, running from Rochester, past the Finger Lakes, through the Catskills, and into the Hudson Valley. We've already told you about one of these spots during our COVID-19 Explore CNY series. Here are the spots on the tour, their addresses, and what they have to offer.

-Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden

Part of the Strong Museum, which also houses the Toy Hall of Fame.

Put the address in your Waze & go: 1 Manhattan Square Dr, Rochester, NY 14607

-Mendon Ponds Park

A fun trail in a Rochester suburb with fairy homes, bridges, doors, and so much more.

Address: 95 Douglas Rd, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472

-Pollywogg Holler

Located in the Southern Tier, it’s got treehouses and imaginative structures.

Address: 6217 South St, Belmont, NY 14813

-Watkins Glen State Park

We paid a visit recently to one of New York's top parks, featuring 20 waterfalls and very challenging trails and stairs.

Address: 1009 N Franklin St, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

-Mohonk Mountain House

A mountain house and resort from aonther time, with 80 miles of trails.

Address: Garden Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

-Wing's Castle

It's a bed and breakfast joint inside a fairytale-like castle.

Address: 717 Bangall Rd, Millbrook, NY 12545

Here's a link to view the actual map you'll need for navigation and planning.