Festival Of Lights Will Turn Lake George Into A Wonderful Christmas Town

If you are amazed by the beauty Lake George offers in the summertime, you really need to see it light up and sparkling during the holidays.

The town says that it will transform into the quintessential Christmas town during the holidays. As someone who has experienced it during the most wonderful time of the year, I can vouge for the fact that it's true. While the main drag through town isn't very long, it is very well decorated and lit up with wonderment. If you're lucky enough to experience it with a little dusting of snow, it becomes even more stunning.

If you're making a trip anywhere near Lake George, you'll have to detour to the tourist town. As you pull your car onto Canada Street you'll see nearly every business have their storefronts decorated or lit with Christmas lights. If you stop at Shepherds Park you'll see some pretty incredible light displays too, massive ones to boot. These are a few of the many free things you can view and be a part of.

If you want to make a few days of it, there are plenty of things to keep you occupied in the town sitting at the base of the Adirondacks. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the Royal Princess show on December 4th. Leave the kids behind and check out a special Ha-Ha-Holiday comedy show happening on December 5th. Looking for a little fun just a touch closer to Christmas? There is a Holiday Artisan Vendor Market happening two days in Mid-December on the 18th and 19th.

Curious about even more events happening in or near Lake George during the Holiday season? Click here for more info.

