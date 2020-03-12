Tickets are on sale now for the largest water park in the United States, and it's less than 4 hours from Central New York.

Credit: American Dream

The Dreamworks Animation Water Park is opening on March 19. It's part of the huge American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mall already contains the only year-round indoor ski park in the world, along with the largest indoor theme park in the US, Nickolodeon Universe.

The Water Park features rides for children and adults of all ages, including a wave pool, an interactive water play structure including slides, dump cups, and a giant tipping bucket, a lazy river, the world’s tallest indoor drop slide with a 50-foot freefall and the world’s tallest and longest hydromagnetic water coaster.

Tickets are for sale now at their website, americandream.com At $99 a piece for anyone over 10 years old, the experience isn't cheap - so you'll want to enjoy everything the park has to offer.