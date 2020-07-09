You Can Picnic at New York State’s Own ‘Stonehenge’ in Saugerties

We recently told you the story about the natural rock formation that became known as New York State's "Stonehenge," all due to the work of a determined and visionary artist. There's a new reason to go see it, as we continue to enjoy our relationship with nature during the pandemic restrictions.

Now, the quarry that was turned into a natural art masterpiece is offering cool picnicking on the weekends. Every Friday through September 4th and every Saturday through September 5th, you can book a reservation for a one-of-a-kind dining and drinking experience. Take that, COVID-19.

The Friday evening option: Pre-order a slot by noon, then go to Opus 40, pick a spot, throw down a blanket, and enjoy a feast of lobster rolls, lemon bars, and chilled wine--brought to you by the folks from an ale house in the Hudson Valley region.

The Saturday plan: It's a B.Y.O.F. situation, where you carry in your own feast, and enjoy various cocktails from a local tavern's master bartender.

Opus 40 is a large environmental sculpture carved out of a bluestone quarry. Created by Harvey Fite, a former professor of sculpture and theater at Bard College, the result is remarkable, as you can see in fabulous detail on the Opus 40 website.

What a spot to have a picnic, right?

Sounds like this might call for a little road trip. It's only about two hours from Utica. The physical address for your GPS device is 50 Fite Road in Saugerties. Here's a map to help get you there:

Credit: Google Maps

For more information, head to the Opus 40 events page on Facebook. See you there.