Hard Cider Fans Left Thirsty, Popular Upstate New York Cidery Closing
Sad news for hard cider fans: Rootstock, the popular cider maker located in Wayne County, New York, is ceasing operations.
The company announced the unfortunate news in a Facebook post Thursday morning:
It is with great sadness that we must announce that Rootstock Cider and Spirits will begin the process of closing for business... A combination of factors has brought us to this decision, including the ever-changing economy, the rising cost of doing business, and the cost of market expansion.
The post went on to say a late season freeze causing massive crop loss was another major factor in the closure.
The last day to enjoy a pint in Rootstock's tasting room will be Sunday, July 30th, according to the post.
SERVING HARD CIDER FOR OVER A DECADE
Rootstock was first established in 2012 in the town of Williamson, on the south shore of Lake Ontario, near the Rochester region. The farmstead cidery developed a strong local following by using locally sourced ingredients and fresh fruits grown at the DeFisher Fruit Farms. The DeFisher family has owned and operated the fruit farms over five generations.
“We take great pride in the fruit that we grow, and in the fact that we are a TRUE craft beverage maker. We own the land, we grow it, we press, ferment and bottle it here on site.”
— DAVID DEFISHER, FOUNDER/OWNER
Rootstock fans have until July 30th to head on over and enjoy a glass in person. In the meantime, consumers may want to scoop up any remaining cans they find at retailers.