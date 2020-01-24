Hannaford to Charge for Paper Bags, Joining Price Chopper and Wegmans

Hannaford is the latest Central New York grocer to announce they plan to charge shoppers for paper bags.

A plastic bag ban takes effect in New York on March 1st. Hannaford is joining Price Chopper and Wegmans, and has opted in to the 5 cent paper bag fee.

Currently, counties can opt into the 5 cent bag fee, or individual stores can decide to charge the fee.

"Our experience has been that plastic bag bans move people to single use paper, which is energy intensive to manufacture and transport," said Ericka Dodge, a spokesperson for Hannaford tells the Albany Times-Union. "So, in an effort to reduce single-use bags in the environment and encourage the use of reusable bags, our store will begin charging a 5 cent fee for every paper bag regardless of local ordinance."