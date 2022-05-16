The Revitalization Of Utica’s Bagg’s Square District Continues

The revitalization of Utica's historic Bagg's Square District continues.

The consulting firm Barton and Loguidice will be moving into the newly renovated Utica Traveler’s Insurance building in the heart of Bagg’s Square..

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri made the announcement on Monday.

Palmieri says the 7,770 square foot office space will accommodate an initial staff of 12, with expanded capacity of 30 employees on two levels.

“With the renovation of Commercial Travelers Building, we continue to see positive development in Bagg’s Square and Barton & Loguidice will be a great asset to our community,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri says the Traveler’s Insurance Building will offer 100,000 squared fetet of commercial/retail space and 32 residential units.

The Utica Travelers Insurance Building renovation is being completed by Lahinch Group, along with Hueber-Breuer Construction and Morrisroe Lynn Development.

The building was first constructed in 1905 with an addition to the original five-story structure being completed in 1938.

Barton and Loguidice has 350 employees in the Northeast and the new office will be their 16th.

“This new office more effectively accommodates our employees who live in the region and were commuting to our other offices to work. Now they can save time and costs on travel, while reducing carbon emissions,” said B&L President and CEO John Brusa.

The expansion, prompted by the need of B&L’s growing staff in the Utica/Rome/Mohawk Valley Region, now provides local offices and conference rooms for team collaboration and meeting space with area clients.

Chad Hutton of Boonville, the Vice President of B&L, will be managing the firm’s new office.

