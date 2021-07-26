Joyful Wedding Guests Suffer Through Fiery Tour Bus Meltdown Near Cooperstown

Credit: Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Facebook

A wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days for the couple getting married, along with families and friends celebrating the couple's union. However, it turned into a nightmare for one wedding party just outside of Cooperstown on Rt. 28 this past Saturday.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, a Hale tour bus with guests heading to a wedding was traveling north to Cooperstown on State Rt. 28 when the vehicle caught on fire. Fortunately, there was no tragedy that day with passengers able to exit the bus safely and no one was injured in the incident.

Credit: Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

The Cooperstown and Hartwick Seminary Fire Departments responded to the scene with assistance from the Cooperstown Police Department and the New York State Police. The bus was moderately damaged and was towed from the scene.

I'm sure that's a wedding story that will be told for years to come.

