Gruesome Discovery: Police Find Decomposing Bodies at CNY Funeral Home

Police have made a gruesome discovery at a Central New York funeral home - decomposing bodies and unidentified cremations.

Johnstown Police executed a search warrant at Ehle-Barrent Funeral home after a complaint from a family who had used cremation services and couldn't get a hold of the funeral home owner, Brian Barnett.

Turns out, Barnett's license to practice as a funeral director was suspended in late November 2021, according to Police and the funeral home was not a licensed funeral firm.

Brian Barnett was not allowed to conduct any funeral services and the Ehle-Barnett funeral home could not store or handle any deceased persons.

Police found the family's remains and they were turned over to another funeral home for proper services.

During the search warrant, police made another gruesome discovery. More cremated bodies and human remains were found in the funeral home and in a nearby garage.

Two additional human remains were located both in advanced states of decomposition. Both persons appeared to have been in the garage for a substantial amount of time.

A dozen containers of cremated remains were also discovered, some with identification, some without. The Fulton County Coroner's Office is working with the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit to identify all the remains and contact their families.

If anyone has had services with the Ehle-Barnett funeral home and did not receive remains of loved ones, they are asked to contact the Fulton County Coroner's Office or the Johnstown Police Department.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

