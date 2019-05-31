Central New York Grocery Store Selling Sangria Kits – No More Prep

Making homemade sangria is delicious but it's time-consuming and very messy. Now there is a grocery store that is going to be selling frozen sangria kits to save you time and energy.

According to Simplemost.com , Aldi's grocery stores will be selling new sangria kits. All you have to do is reach in your freezer and then add your own wine to the kit. There are two choices. Season's Choice White Sangria Blend or Red Sangria Blend.

The Red Blend is made with oranges, tart and dark sweet cherries, and the bold flavor of blackberries. The White Blend is lighter and has a crisp feel. It's made with oranges, apples, strawberries, and pineapples. All you have to do is grab a bottle of white or red wine and put all of the ingredients of the pouch into a pitcher. You can leave the pouch frozen.

The Sangria Kits will be available starting June 12th and they will be sold for $3.49 per pouch. They will only be available for a limited time and only at Aldi's.