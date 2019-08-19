Griffo Calls For State DOT To Do Analysis Of Arterial Flooding

State Senator Jospeh Griffo wants some answers after heavy rain over the weekend caused extensive flooding of a section of the North South Arterial in Utica.

Griffo has sent a letter to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, urging the DOT to undergo a thorough and complete analysis of the flooding issues.

The Senator says while he's aware that weather conditions are changing more rapidly, the flooding situation that's impacted the Arterial on several occasions following the completion of a $66.5 million reconstruction project is unacceptable and poses a serious safety concern for motorists, neighbors and first responders.

Griffo also asked the Commissioner to make recommendations on preventing future flooding of the Arterial and to make the recommendations public.

The same section of the Arterial was hit by flooding in 2017.