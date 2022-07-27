Section Of Oneida County Highway Honors Korean War Veterans

A portion of Route 365 in Rome now honors Korean War Veterans.

A ceremony was held today designating the section of highway the Oneida County Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.

The legislation sponsored by Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon to name the highway was signed last week by the governor.

“We must never forget the men and women who served in the Korean War. This special designation allows us to acknowledge and remember the sacrifices made by all those who participated in this devastating conflict and to express our sincere gratitude for their service to our nation," said Griffo.

Korean War veterans and their families, area veterans, members of the military and local elected officials attended today’s dedication ceremony.

July 27 recognizes the day that the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953,

The Korean War took place between World War II and the Vietnam War, beginning in June 1950.

An armistice ending hostilities was agreed to on July 27, 1953, but no formal peace treaty has been signed.

More than 36,000 U.S. service members who were either killed, including 33 from Oneida County, were killed in the conflict.

Thousands more were wounded, captured or are considered missing in action.

