Encourage Your Kids To Take Part In A Summer Reading Program

Looking for a way to get your children reading this summer?

State Senator Joseph Griffo is encouraging children and families in the 47th Senate District to take part in the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

The program is being sponsored by Griffo in conjunction with the New York State Library.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibility.”

“There are plenty of wonderful books out there and countless adventures found within their pages just waiting to be discovered by eager children,” Griffo said. “I am pleased to once again be taking part in this year’s summer reading program and hope that it will help children throughout my district become more active and engaged readers.”

Anyone wishing to take part in this year’s reading program can do so by visiting nysenate.gov/nyread.

Participants choose three books to read this summer and fill out an online form to keep track of their progress.

For a list of local libraries, or to view activities, games and links that will keep children engaged and entertained this summer, visit summerreadingnys.org.

Griffo says the Summer Reading Program is a perfect opportunity to keep children familiar with their neighborhood libraries. He says our public libraries offer an outstanding source of reading materials, educational programs, computers and other resources to help expand a child’s learning experience, and he encourages children to visit their libraries whenever they get the chance.”

Children who submit a completed form will receive a special certificate from Senator Griffo after the close of the program on Sept 1.

