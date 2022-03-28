NY Has More Breweries Than Wineries, Which Is More Popular Online?
You easily could come to that assumption, but the answer is not exactly when it comes to ordering it online.
In New York State, the fact is, we have not only a lot of breweries, but also quite a lot of wineries. In the last decade alone, breweries have skyrocketed in popularity to the point now they outweigh the number of wineries. With that statistic, maybe Utica is a trendsetter with F.X. Matt Brewery being they have been around quite a long time. One thing is worth asking though, beer or wine?
What Does New York Choose?
Some statistics could point to wine. This might seem a bit odd, as all signs point to beer being the drink of choice nationwide. There was a study done in New York City analyzing what gets ordered more online. It wasn't even close. 50% of every sale was a wine purchase.
More Evidence Points to Wine
The data from Drizly compared Wine, to not only craft beer but liquor as well for online purchases. Now, that isn't exactly saying New York City data applies to the entire state. In fact, the same data shows that answer in nearly every city they analyze. Beer isn't the leader in any of the cities. Liquor only is more popular in only one.
If it is like that in major cities, New York City included, it is safe to assume the same trend would be followed in other parts of New York. Also, the data they compiled actually had a lot to do with age. The one city that had the highest percentage of beer purchases online was in fact a college town, a piece of info they said made sense of why beer was popular there.
At the end of the day, when it comes to purchases online, beer still has some ground to gain as clearly wine is the winner.
