Will kids be heading back to the school in the fall? Governor Andrew Cuomo says they could be 'home for a long time' if the coronavirus keeps spreading.

Cuomo said the state is preparing to open school on NBC's Meet the Press but it's too far away to make any decisions. "We have plans to open schools. But it's two months away. Anything can happen in two months. You look back two months and you see how many things have changed. I want to see what the infection rate is and what the disease is doing before we pull the trigger and make the decision."

State officials are concerned about the Kawasaki-like disease, an inflammatory syndrome that affects children who were previously infected with COVID.

"This is complicated so let's get the facts and we'll make the decision when we have to," Cuomo told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. "But we're prepared and if this continues across the country, kids are going to be home for a long time."

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocates "all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

AAP has released guidance for re-opening that includes physical distancing, face coverings and proper hand hygiene. Guidelines differ depending on the grade level.