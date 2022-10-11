Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?

When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?

According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:

Scholaroo rated states and their education based on two major metrics that are made up of several other factors including the share of college graduates, literacy rate, and SAT scores to name a few. They even looked at the quality of schools and factored that into the rating system.

Each metric was graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 being the max. Finally, we determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

Which state is the most educated state in the county according to Scholaroo? That would be Massachusetts with a total score of 84.42. To put that score in perspective, this report names Oklahoma as the least educated state in the country with a score of just 36.

Where Does New York Rank On This Study?

New York State ranked number 7 overall with a score of 68.75. We also had a Educational attainment score of 5, and a school quality score of 6. New York ranked Number 3 on the list of "Highest Share of College Graduates," number 5 on "Highest Share of Master Program Graduates," number 3 of "Highest Share of Doctorate Program Graduates," number 5 on "Highest Share of Top Universities," and we scored number 4 on the list of "Highest ACT Scores." You can read the full rundown here.

