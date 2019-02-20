Governor Cuomo Extends HEAP Deadlines

Considering January was extremely cold, you may be even colder when you open up the electric bill. Governor Cuomo has our back here in Central New York.

WKBW reports that Governor Cuomo has added an additional $15 million in funding to help eligible New Yorkers heat their homes. The application period for both regular and emergency Home Energy Assistance Program benefits has also been extended until April 26th.

HEAP is overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and is 100 percent federally funded. If you'd like to apply and find more info, you can find that online .