Go Ahead, Bang WOUR And Speciale Fireworks

We know you like to bang in Oneida County, Madison County, and you truly love to bang all over Central New York. We want to be your official soundtrack for banging.

Fireworks....banging fireworks.

We've teamed up with Speciale Fireworks and are hooking you up with $20 Gift Certificates each weekday in June. Here's how to win:

1) Download The WOUR Mobile App

2) Subscribe to our Contest Alerts

3) When you see the Bang alert on your phone, be caller 9 at 315-797-9690 and win!