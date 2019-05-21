Deep fried Oreos. Milky Buns. Fried clams. No matter what your favorite New York State Fair food is, you can get it 25% off with special 'Fair Food Bucks.'

New York State Fair 'Food Bucks' go on sale today - Tuesday, May 21. You can purchase $20 worth of the coupons for just $15. You'll get 4 - $5 vouchers that can be used for any food or non-alcoholic beverage at any stand on the Fairgrounds. Only 3,000 Food Bucks packages are available - so you'll want to buy your quickly - because the sale ends tonight.

'Food Buck' vouchers are only available at the State Fair's etix page HERE .

You're not going to be able to use these vouchers during the Food Truck Competition, so just keep that in mind.

The Great New York State Fair takes place from August 21 - September 2 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

[h/t cnycentral.com]