Get Lost in Zebra Stripes in the Critz Farms 2020 Corn Maze
Are you ready for crisp apples and corn mazes? Critz Farms is announcing their 2020 corn maze and opening date, less than an hour from Utica.
Critz Farm is the perfect fall destination. You can pick your own apples, explore the corn maze and tour the farm.
This year, the corn maze theme is "Animals of Africa" - so get ready to get lost in zebras and elephants. The maze is opening September 19, as part of the Fall Harvest Celebration at the farm.
Apple-picking season will be kicking off in mid-September. Until then, you can tour the farm, and learn about cider making - or, for more adult fun, try the tasting room and sample some hard ciders and ales.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you'll need to get tickets in advance for the Fall Harvest Celebration, which includes the corn maze. Tickets will be on sale for every weekend in September and October (including Columbus Day) for the following time slots:
10:00 am–12:00 noon | 12:00 noon–2:00 pm | 2:00 pm–5:00 pm
Weekend tickets are $8.00 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free. Visitors must arrive at the farm during their ticketed time slot, but are not required to leave by a specific time.
To learn more about the maze and purchase tickets, go to critzfarms.com