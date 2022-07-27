It’s National Blueberry Month – Here’s Where To Pick Your Own
I was today years old when I learned that July is National Blueberry Month. Did you know that the once wild berry was domesticated during the early 1900s? The special monthly commemoration of the blueberry was officially recognized by the US Department of Agriculture in 2003.
There's several places in the area to get them fresh and pick them yourself. Here's a list of just a few that we know of:
Blueberry Picking - Where Can I Go?
- Candella's Farm
9256 River Road, Marcy, NY 13403
(315) 736-8782
- Brick House Acres - Garden Center & Berry Farm
10628 Roberts Road, Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 737-5635
- Wagner Farms
5841 Old Oneida Rd Rome, NY 13440
(315) 339-5182
- Abbott Farms
3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
(315) 638-7783
Celebrate Blueberry Season with the Blueberry Jam Festival
Critz Farms is known for their delicious ciders, pick your own berries and more. Did you know they also host their Blueberry Jam Festival each and every year? It's happening on August 6 from 12PM to 10PM at 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia and it's such a fun, family friendly event.
Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, wagon rides, children’s entertainers, farm tours, animals, and so much more!
If you're interested in attending, tickets are being sold online currently for the following sale prices:
- Adults, ages 13+ - $12.00+ $2.52 Fee
Kids, ages 4-12 - $5.00+ $2.08 Fee
If purchasing online isn't an option, you can also buy tickets at the door day of the festival (although fair warning, it will be a tad bit more expensive.)
Schedule of Events: Blueberry Jam Festival
The Critz Café will be open from 11:00am–5:00pm. Try our delicious blueberry fritters and other blueberry goodies!
Pick your own blueberries and fresh pre-picked blueberries will be on sale
Our Gift Shop will be open from 11:00am–6:00pm
Check out the different visiting vendors
Kids can visit the animals, nature trails and enjoy the cow train rides, Kiddie Corral Playground, Slide Mountain
Food Trucks will be on site from 12:00 noon–10:00pm
Cold and refreshing Blueberry Moon Cider and our full line of other refreshing beers and ciders will be served in our Tasting Room
Cider Mill Stage
- Harmonic Dirt – 12:00 noon–1:30pm & 3:00pm–3:30pm
- Slow Train – 5:00pm–6:00pm & 7:30pm–8:30pm
Main Stage
- Second Line Syracuse – 1:30pm–3:00 pm
- Boots ‘n Shorts – 3:30pm–5:00pm
- Count Blastula – 6:00pm–7:30pm
- Les Brers – 8:30pm–10:00pm
Kid’s Stage
- Songflower Man – 12:00 noon–3:00pm
- Twin Magicians Magic and Balloons – 3:00pm–6:00pm
You can find out more by visiting Critz Farms on Facebook.