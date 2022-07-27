It’s National Blueberry Month – Here’s Where To Pick Your Own

I was today years old when I learned that July is National Blueberry Month. Did you know that the once wild berry was domesticated during the early 1900s? The special monthly commemoration of the blueberry was officially recognized by the US Department of Agriculture in 2003.

There's several places in the area to get them fresh and pick them yourself. Here's a list of just a few that we know of:

Blueberry Picking - Where Can I Go?

Candella's Farm

9256 River Road, Marcy, NY 13403

(315) 736-8782

Brick House Acres - Garden Center & Berry Farm

10628 Roberts Road, Frankfort, NY 13340

(315) 737-5635

Wagner Farms

5841 Old Oneida Rd Rome, NY 13440

(315) 339-5182

Abbott Farms

3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

(315) 638-7783

Celebrate Blueberry Season with the Blueberry Jam Festival

Critz Farms is known for their delicious ciders, pick your own berries and more. Did you know they also host their Blueberry Jam Festival each and every year? It's happening on August 6 from 12PM to 10PM at 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia and it's such a fun, family friendly event.

Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, wagon rides, children’s entertainers, farm tours, animals, and so much more!

If you're interested in attending, tickets are being sold online currently for the following sale prices:

Adults, ages 13+ - $12.00 + $2.52 Fee

Kids, ages 4-12 - $5.00+ $2.08 Fee

If purchasing online isn't an option, you can also buy tickets at the door day of the festival (although fair warning, it will be a tad bit more expensive.)

Schedule of Events: Blueberry Jam Festival

The Critz Café will be open from 11:00am–5:00pm. Try our delicious blueberry fritters and other blueberry goodies!

Pick your own blueberries and fresh pre-picked blueberries will be on sale

Our Gift Shop will be open from 11:00am–6:00pm

Check out the different visiting vendors

Kids can visit the animals, nature trails and enjoy the cow train rides, Kiddie Corral Playground, Slide Mountain

Food Trucks will be on site from 12:00 noon–10:00pm

Cold and refreshing Blueberry Moon Cider and our full line of other refreshing beers and ciders will be served in our Tasting Room

Live Music:

Cider Mill Stage

Harmonic Dirt – 12:00 noon–1:30pm & 3:00pm–3:30pm

Slow Train – 5:00pm–6:00pm & 7:30pm–8:30pm

Main Stage

Second Line Syracuse – 1:30pm–3:00 pm

Boots ‘n Shorts – 3:30pm–5:00pm

Count Blastula – 6:00pm–7:30pm

Les Brers – 8:30pm–10:00pm

Kid’s Stage

Songflower Man – 12:00 noon–3:00pm

Twin Magicians Magic and Balloons – 3:00pm–6:00pm

You can find out more by visiting Critz Farms on Facebook.

